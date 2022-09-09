CME Group (CME) to Introduce E-mini Nasdaq-100 Weekly Options

CME Group Inc. CME is set to expand its suite of E-mini Nasdaq-100 options with the launch of Tuesday and Thursday Weekly options. Pending fulfillment of regulatory conditions, it will be launched on Oct 3.



The addition of Tuesday and Thursday Weekly options will provide traders with access to the underlying Nasdaq-100 futures markets.



The new weekly options contracts are likely to add more granularity to trading strategies and improve the exposure of Nasdaq-100 Index. The short-term options will offer greater flexibility to manage high-impact event risk, providing versatility in trading strategies. These contracts will settle into liquid E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts.



The launch of Tuesday and Thursday Weekly options will add to the existing robust suite of Monday, Wednesday and Friday Weeklies, End-of-Month and Quarterly options on Nasdaq-100 futures.



CME Group remains focused on driving growth and customer acquisition by expanding, innovating and scaling its core offerings and increasing participation from non-U.S. customers. This is achieved by expanding its global sales team, cross-selling products, expanding the existing benchmark products, launching products and services and deepening of open interest in core futures and options offerings.



In August 2022, CME Group planned to launch options on Ether futures to build on the significant growth and liquidity in the existing Ether futures. CME Group had also intended to expand its micro-sized energy offerings with the launch of options on Micro WTI Crude Oil futures on June 2022. These options are likely to provide trader clients with additional flexibility and enhanced precision in managing their crude oil exposure.



CME Group exchange consists of designated contract markets for the trading of futures and options contracts. It enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and over-the-counter markets and optimize portfolios. It focuses on maximizing futures and options growth globally, diversifying business and revenues and delivering unparalleled customer efficiencies and operational excellence.



Shares of this largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume and notional value traded have gained 6.1% in the past year against the industry’s decrease of 20.7%. CME Group’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should help shares retain the momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the finance sector are James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR, Radian Group Inc. RDN and Old Republic International Corporation ORI. While James River Group and Radian Group presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas Old Republic International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for James River Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies 137% and 15.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JRVR’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 2.6% and 4.6% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. In the past year, the insurer has declined 30.2%.



Radian Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 29.51%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 16.1% and 9.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. In the past year, the insurer has declined 6.8%.



Old Republic International’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 15.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2022 earnings has moved 4.2% north in the past 60 days. In the past year, the insurer has declined 10.8%.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.