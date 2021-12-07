CME Group (CME) Boosts Crypto Trading With Micro Ether Futures

CME Group Inc. CME recently unveiled Micro Ether futures (MET). This latest launch marked the second micro cryptocurrency product in 2021.



MET, sized at 1/10 of one ether, are cash-settled. These new futures help in the overall management of cryptocurrency risk by market capitalization. They are likely to benefit traders with better management of Ether exposure and provide them with a transparent way to access cryptocurrency.



These new futures can be traded electronically through CME Globex, blocks and EFRPs, as well as using Basis Trade at Index Close (BTIC) transactions. They are sized at 1/500 the size of the larger Ether futures and based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate.



CME Group continues to focus on driving growth and new customer acquisition by expanding, innovating and scaling its core offerings, and increasing participation from non-U.S. customers. This is achieved by expansion of its global sales team, cross-selling of products, expansion of the existing benchmark products, product and service launches and deepening of open interest in core futures and options offerings.



The newly launched futures contracts will add to CME Group's robust suite of cryptocurrency derivatives offerings. In a bid to meet the growing demand for profitable, regulated products such as these micro-sized contracts and Ether, CME Group introduced MET. With the addition of these new futures, traders will be able to leverage the trading opportunities apart from minimizing price risk across the market.



CME Group exchange consists of designated contract markets for the trading of futures and options contracts. It enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and over-the-counter (OTC) markets and optimize portfolios. It focuses on maximizing futures and options growth globally, diversifying business and revenues, and delivering unparalleled customer efficiencies and operational excellence.



Shares of this largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded have increased 22.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 26.5%. Nonetheless, the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should help shares regain momentum.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

