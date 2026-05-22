CME (CME) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CME Group (CME). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CME due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CME Group's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, ADV Rises Y/Y



CME Group delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $3.36, up 20% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.80. The bottom line was just shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37, a miss of 0.3%.



Revenues rose 14% year over year to $1.9 billion but missed the consensus mark of $1.914 billion by 1.8%. The quarter’s standout driver was heavier client activity, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching 36.2 million contracts, up 22% from first-quarter 2025.



CME Clearing Fees Power the Quarter’s Top-Line Lift



CME’s revenue growth was led by clearing and transaction fees, which climbed to $1,542.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $1,337.3 million a year ago. The performance underscores the benefit of elevated risk-management demand flowing through the company’s core derivatives franchise.



Pricing held up as well. The total average rate per contract was 65.2 cents for the quarter, helping translate stronger activity into fee revenues even as product and venue mix continued to shift across asset classes.



CME Group Market Data Gains Add Another Growth Engine



CME Group also posted solid growth in market data and information services, with revenues rising to $224.1 million from $194.5 million in the year-ago period. Alongside transaction-driven fees, the expansion in market data contributed to broader revenue diversification during an active trading environment.



CME Volume Strength Shows Up Across Product Categories



Beyond the headline increase in overall activity, CME’s operating statistics point to broad-based volume participation. Interest rates remained the largest product line at 18.674 million contracts in quarterly average daily volume, while equity indexes reached 8.655 million and energy climbed to 3.985 million.



Other categories also contributed. Foreign exchange averaged 1.193 million, agricultural commodities 2.042 million and metals 1.682 million, reflecting active trading conditions across the complex. By venue, CME Globex averaged 33.633 million contracts, with open outcry at 1.241 million and privately negotiated volume at 1.357 million.



CME Group Profitability Holds as Capital Return Continues



On the cost side, total expenses increased to $570.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $534.3 million in the year-ago quarter, while operating income rose to $1,309.7 million from $1,108 million. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1,368.4 million, supported by adjusted total expenses of $511.7 million.

CME ended March 31, 2026, with $2.6 billion in cash and $3.4 billion of debt, and returned significant capital during the quarter, paying approximately $2.7 billion in dividends and repurchasing $536 million of common shares.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, CME has a subpar Growth Score of D, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, CME has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.