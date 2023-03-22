CMCSA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.47, changing hands as low as $36.17 per share. Comcast Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCSA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.39 per share, with $48.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.20. The CMCSA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

