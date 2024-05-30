News & Insights

CMC Metals Explores Advanced Mineral Processing

May 30, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

CMC Metals (TSE:CMB) has released an update.

CMC Metals Ltd. is set to explore the effectiveness of Dense Media Separation (DMS) and ore sorting technologies for their Silver Hart Project in Yukon, aiming to improve mineral processing efficiency and environmental sustainability in mining operations. The company is also initiating discussions with First Nations to seek partnership opportunities for the project. These technologies could potentially pre-concentrate valuable minerals and discard waste materials, enhancing overall productivity.

