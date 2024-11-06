CMC Metals AGM Approves Key Resolutions

CMC Metals (TSE:CMB) has released an update.
CMC Metals Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including the election of board members and the adoption of a new stock option plan. The meeting saw participation from holders of approximately 6.65% of the company’s common shares. This approval is seen as a positive step for CMC Metals as it continues to shape its leadership and incentive strategies.
