CMC to Boost Commercial Portfolio With Acquisition of CP&P

Commercial Metals Company CMC announced that it inked a definitive agreement with Eagle Corporation and ECPP, LLC to acquire Concrete Pipe & Precast, LLC ("CP&P"). This move will help Commercial Metals expand its early-stage construction solutions portfolio.

Details of Commercial Metals CP&P Buyout Deal

CP&P is a provider of precast concrete solutions that serves the Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic regions of the United States, 100% owned by Eagle Corporation and ECPP. It has strong, stable margins and cash flows and is part of a large and attractive industry.



The purchase price for the deal is set at $675 million, equivalent to a multiple of 9.5X CP&P's projected EBITDA for 2025. With expected cash tax benefits, the effective deal multiple represents 8.5X CP&P's projected EBITDA.

CMC’s Transaction Benefits

The acquisition of CP&P creates a scalable platform for CMC in a fragmented industry with strong profit margins. The market conditions for the precast suppliers provide Commercial Metals a long-term runway for self-directed organic and inorganic growth.



The deal is projected to be immediately accretive to CMC’s earnings per share and free cash flow per share. By the third year of completion, annual run-rate synergies from the transaction are expected between $5 million and $10 million, primarily related to optimization initiatives.



The CP&P deal will advance CMC's core business by adding a complementary revenue stream with higher and more stable margins. The precast business requires less capital than the company’s traditional steel operations. This will result in stronger cash flow generation.

Commercial Metals Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 9.4% in the past year against the industry’s 18.4% fall.

CMC's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, Agnico Eagle Mines AEM and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. MOS and AEM flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, and CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Mosaic Company’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 60.1%. The Mosaic Company’s shares jumped 31.5% last year.



The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.94 per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year jump of 64.1%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have surged 79.1% in a year.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.36 per share. Its shares soared 68% last year.

