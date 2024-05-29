News & Insights

Stocks

CMBC Capital Holdings Confirms Major Note Subscription

May 29, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited (HK:1141) has released an update.

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary CMBC Investment (HK), has confirmed a significant investment by subscribing to notes worth US$2,000,000 from CMB International Leasing Management Limited, post-trading hours on May 28, 2024. The transaction, which is a disclosable event under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, was financed using internal resources and did not require shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:1141 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.