CMBC Capital Holdings Confirms Major Note Subscription

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary CMBC Investment (HK), has confirmed a significant investment by subscribing to notes worth US$2,000,000 from CMB International Leasing Management Limited, post-trading hours on May 28, 2024. The transaction, which is a disclosable event under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, was financed using internal resources and did not require shareholder approval.

