Markets
AVGO

CMA Probing Into Proposed Broadcom, Vmware Merger

January 25, 2023 — 07:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Competition and Markets Authority or CMA, the UK's market regulator, said on Wednesday that it is opening a probe into Broadcom Inc. 's (AVGO) proposed $61 billion acquisition of Vmware Inc. (VMW).

The regulator will start its investigation into the matter on January 26, 2023. The deadline for the CMA to declare its verdict on whether to refer the merger for a Phase 2 probe is March 22, 2023.

In December 2022, the European Commission had launched an investigation into the merger deal citing concerns that the transaction would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components.

This may result in higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for business customers, and ultimately consumers.

In May 2022, Broadcom had agreed to buy VMware in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal. In addition, Broadcom would assume $8 billion of VMware net debt.

Broadcom is a provider of semiconductor and infrastructure software products, whereas VMware is a software provider offering mainly virtualization software which interoperates with a wide range of hardware, including NICs, FC HBAs and storage adapters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.