CMA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.09, changing hands as high as $61.60 per share. Comerica, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.12 per share, with $73.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.78.

