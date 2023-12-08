News & Insights

CMA Invites Views On Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership

December 08, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, in the UK issued an Invitation to Comment on the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. This provides an early opportunity for the parties and interested third parties to comment on whether the partnership has resulted in a relevant merger situation and, if so, the impact that the merger could have on competition in the UK. The Invitation to Comment comes in advance of any launch of a formal phase 1 investigation.

The CMA will review whether the partnership has resulted in an acquisition of control or change in the nature of control by one entity over another.

