CMA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.24, changing hands as high as $85.67 per share. Comerica, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMA's low point in its 52 week range is $70.37 per share, with $102.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.03.

