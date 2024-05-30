News & Insights

Stocks

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Shareholders Show Unanimous Support

May 30, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, with all resolutions passed unanimously by its shareholders. Key outcomes include the approval of the company’s audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of directors. The company also received mandates to repurchase and issue additional shares, reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:2115 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.