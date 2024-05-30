CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Shareholders Show Unanimous Support

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, with all resolutions passed unanimously by its shareholders. Key outcomes include the approval of the company’s audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of directors. The company also received mandates to repurchase and issue additional shares, reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:2115 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.