CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom to Hold Key Shareholder Meeting

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Limited is convening a Court Meeting on December 12, 2024, to consider a scheme of arrangement with its shareholders. This meeting, directed by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, allows shareholders to approve or modify the proposed scheme. Investors in the company should keep an eye on this development as it could influence the company’s future direction.

For further insights into HK:2115 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.