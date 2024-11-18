News & Insights

Stocks

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom to Hold Key Shareholder Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Limited is convening a Court Meeting on December 12, 2024, to consider a scheme of arrangement with its shareholders. This meeting, directed by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, allows shareholders to approve or modify the proposed scheme. Investors in the company should keep an eye on this development as it could influence the company’s future direction.

For further insights into HK:2115 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.