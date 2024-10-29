Cluey Ltd Reports Strong Financial Improvements

Cluey Ltd (AU:CLU) has released an update.

Cluey Ltd has reported significant financial improvements for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a 74% reduction in EBITDA losses and an 81% decline in cash burn compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic shift towards profitability is yielding positive results, positioning it for sustainable growth in student numbers and revenue. These achievements highlight Cluey’s disciplined approach to financial management and its plans for future expansion.

