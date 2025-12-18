CLSK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.42, changing hands as low as $11.15 per share. CleanSpark Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLSK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.452 per share, with $23.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.