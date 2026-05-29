CLSA Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, CLSA upgraded their outlook for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from Hold to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.62% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is $215.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $144.55 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.62% from its latest reported closing price of $181.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,804MM, an increase of 19.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 220 owner(s) or 27.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.11%, an increase of 21.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 63,384K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,202K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,397K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 90.44% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,295K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,153K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,993K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.