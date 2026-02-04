CLPS Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - CLPS Inc. (CLPS), a provider of information technology, consulting, and solutions, announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program.

The program authorizes the company to buyback upto 1 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market when the share price is below $2.00.

The repurchase program will run from February 5, 2026, through November 4, 2026. This initiative is intended to enhance shareholder value and reinforce CLPS's market valuation.

The repurchases may be conducted through open market or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

CLPS closed trading on Tuesday at $1.08, up $0.01 or 0.93 percent on the Nasdaq.

