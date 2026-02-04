Markets
CLPS

CLPS Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program

February 04, 2026 — 09:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CLPS Inc. (CLPS), a provider of information technology, consulting, and solutions, announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program.

The program authorizes the company to buyback upto 1 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market when the share price is below $2.00.

The repurchase program will run from February 5, 2026, through November 4, 2026. This initiative is intended to enhance shareholder value and reinforce CLPS's market valuation.

The repurchases may be conducted through open market or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

CLPS closed trading on Tuesday at $1.08, up $0.01 or 0.93 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.