Clover Health Enters Collaboration to Be Part of CMS Aligned Network

Clover Health Investments CLOV has announced a partnership with healthcare’s leading communication network, Kno2, to become the first payer live on a CMS Aligned Network and TEFCA. This will enable Clover Health to provide real-time patient access to claims data on a CMS Aligned Network.

The CMS Aligned Network is a government initiative to create an Interoperability Framework for health data networks. This is a voluntary blueprint for modern health data exchange to deliver real-time results and enable patients to access their electronic medical information anywhere using applications of their choice. The network will also help health providers to get information on patient’s full treatment history. Payers, including CMS, can query for relevant data tied to a claim submitted in the last 60 days and receive clinical data for that encounter.

The TEFCA is another government initiative, mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act, designed to create a secure, nationwide and interoperable system for health information exchange. It establishes a "network of networks" using Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) to connect providers, patients and payers.

CLOV's Price Performance

Share of Clover Health closed 8% higher on March 4, following the announcement of the collaboration. The company's shares have declined 21.5% in the past six months compared with the industry's 34.8% fall.



With this collaboration with Kno2, Clover Health becomes the first payer to be live on a CMS Aligned Network for patient-directed requests, leading the way in bringing national interoperability frameworks into production. The early adoption by the company may lead to higher demand for Clover Assistant, which collects patient data from different players across the healthcare ecosystem, supporting early identification and better clinical decision-making, potentially leading to improved health outcomes and chronic disease management.

More on the News

As part of this partnership, Clover Health will respond in real time to patient-directed requests for clinical and claims data using standardized FHIR (USCDI v3) formats. Under the CMS Aligned Networks framework, Kno2 securely routes patient-directed requests across the network, Counterpart Health enables the standardized exchange of data and Clover Health responds as the payer with structured clinical and claims information.

Counterpart Health is CLOV’s technology and services business that helps physicians, payers and risk-based entities gain access to a wide range of clean clinical data at scale.

CLOV believes that secure, real-time access to clinical and claims information by members will lead to transparency and control, including easier sharing with caregivers and providers, thereby providing a better understanding of their own health journey.

Industry Prospects

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global healthcare data integration market size was valued at $1.05 billion in 2022, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% to reach $3.11 billion in 2030. The growth is likely to be driven by the increasing importance of amalgamating data in providing patient care, the rapidly rising demand for value-based healthcare and streamlining information access.

Clover Health is gaining momentum in the Medicare Advantage market, fueled by strong membership growth. The company’s AI-driven Clover Assistant platform has demonstrated a strong clinical impact, reducing hospitalizations and re-admissions in chronic heart failure cases, while also supporting Counterpart Health, its emerging SaaS revenue stream. CLOV’s participation in CMS Aligned Network should further accelerate the adoption of company’s services, boosting its potential in this rapidly growing market.

Recent News From CLOV

Last month, Clover Health announced fourth-quarter results, wherein sales beat market expectations. The robust uptick in consolidated revenues and key Insurance segment revenues was encouraging. The company emphasized its continued progress in adjusted EBITDA profitability and a controlled underlying medical cost trend while delivering robust membership and revenue growth within Medicare Advantage. The company achieved full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability while growing Medicare Advantage membership 38% year over year.

CLOV entered 2026 with more than 95% AEP retention and strong Clover Assistant engagement, with two-thirds of members receiving Assistant-powered care in 2025. Management expects 2026 to mark its first full year of GAAP net income profitability, supported by stronger cohort economics.

