Clover Health (CLOV) Q2 Sales Up 34%

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $477.6 million in Q2 2025, up 34.0% year-over-year (GAAP), beating GAAP revenue estimates by $9.3 million.

GAAP EPS was a $(0.02) loss, swinging from a $0.01 GAAP profit in Q2 2024.

Insurance benefits expense ratio (non-GAAP) worsened to 88.4%, up from 76.1% in Q2 2024 (non-GAAP Insurance Benefits Expense Ratio).

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), a technology-focused Medicare Advantage insurer, reported its Q2 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The most notable news was robust revenue growth, with GAAP sales climbing to $477.6 million—surpassing analyst expectations of $468.3 million (GAAP). However, profitability metrics (GAAP and non-GAAP) weakened compared to Q2 2024. The company posted a net loss per share of $(0.02) (GAAP), GAAP EPS was a $(0.02) loss, swinging from a $0.01 profit in the previous year, and reported an insurance benefits expense ratio (BER) of 88.4% (non-GAAP). While revenue gains (GAAP) and Medicare Advantage membership growth were strong, rising medical costs significantly pressured margins, making this a mixed quarter overall.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $(0.02) $(0.01) $0.01 -300% Revenue $477.6 million $468.3 million $356.3 million 34.0% Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations $16.7 million $35.9 million (53.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $17.1 million $36.2 million (52.8%) Insurance BER 88.4% 76.1% (12.3 pp)

About Clover Health Investments, Corp.

Clover Health operates as a Medicare Advantage (MA) insurer, using technology to help doctors improve care for seniors. Its main offering is the Clover Assistant, a digital clinical support platform that provides data-driven recommendations to physicians. The company markets plans primarily in underserved regions, focusing on affordability and accessibility for Medicare-eligible individuals.

Recent efforts center on three areas: expanding the Clover Assistant platform, growing MA plan membership—especially in underserved markets—and developing Counterpart Health. Counterpart Health is a new technology and services business aimed at bringing Clover Assistant capabilities to other insurers and healthcare providers. Financial performance hinges on balancing rapid membership growth against the need to contain rising medical costs, as well as successfully navigating a complex regulatory landscape.

Quarterly Performance: Key Developments and Data Drivers

During Q2 2025, GAAP revenue rose 34.0% from the prior year, GAAP revenue outpaced consensus estimates. The company credited this result mainly to a surge in Medicare Advantage membership, which finished at 106,323 as of June 30, 2025.—up 32% year-over-year from last year's 80,261. Insurance revenue closely matched total revenue, a sign that core health plan operations drove most of the top-line improvement.

However, profitability (as measured by Adjusted Net income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP metric) fell sharply relative to the prior year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $16.7 million, down from $35.9 million (Adjusted Net income from continuing operations, non-GAAP, Q2 2024). Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) fell by more than half after a spike in insurance medical claims. GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $10.6 million, compared to a $7.2 million GAAP profit in Q2 2024, pointing to a reversal in bottom-line fortunes. These changes happened despite a 15.1% increase in adjusted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) spending, which improved as a share of revenue from 20.1% to 17.3% (Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of total revenues, Q2 2024 to Q2 2025, non-GAAP), reflecting scale advantage as adjusted SG&A as a share of revenue improved from 20.1% to 17.3% compared to Q2 2024.

The most significant pressure point compared to Q2 2024 came from medical expenses. Insurance segment net medical claims (GAAP) increased 58.1%, reaching $394.2 million (GAAP). This spike pushed the insurance BER—a key ratio of medical costs to premiums—up from 76.1% to 88.4% (non-GAAP). In insurance, a higher benefits expense ratio indicates that more premium dollars are being spent on paying member medical claims and quality improvements, leaving less room for profit. Management highlighted ongoing investment in care via Clover Assistant, which it said drives better health outcomes like lower hospitalization and readmission rates.

The company reported $389.3 million in cash and investments at quarter-end, signaling a 19.4% decrease from last year. There were no dividends declared or changes in payout policy.

Management noted strong progress integrating its technology platform but has not provided detailed revenue or performance results for Counterpart Health. Expansion in its core market of New Jersey and development of new geographies remain firm goals. The company's strategic position in the PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) Medicare segment is seen as an advantage, with peer insurers facing challenges in this area based on comments from company leadership.

The company highlighted that doctors using the Clover Assistant had 15% fewer hospitalizations and 18% fewer readmissions among members with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a recently published clinical whitepaper. This data suggests early signs of improved outcomes for targeted diseases.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management issued updated guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects average Medicare Advantage membership to reach 104,000 to 108,000 for the full year, nudging the full-year outlook higher by 1,000 members at both ends, from a prior range of 103,000–107,000 to a new range of 104,000–108,000 average Medicare Advantage members. The company reaffirmed its insurance revenue forecast of $1.8 billion to $1.875 billion for the full year, as well as targets for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income at $50 million to $70 million each for fiscal 2025. Adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) guidance was improved to a lower range, now expected to be $335 million to $345 million, or 18% to 19% of revenues for the full year. However, management updated its full-year forecast for the Insurance Benefits Expense Ratio (Insurance BER, non-GAAP) to a range of 88.5% to 89.5%.

No specific financial guidance was given for Counterpart Health or technology platform revenue expansion, though management expressed ongoing optimism about future contributions. Looking ahead, investors should monitor three factors: the trajectory of medical claims ratios as new members mature, concrete signs of monetization for the Clover Assistant and Counterpart Health, and any regulatory changes that could influence revenue from Medicare contracts in 2026 and beyond. CLOV does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

