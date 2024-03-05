Cloudflare's (NET) Defensive.AI to Provide Customized Security

Cloudflare NET recently unveiled Defensive.AI, an approach to provide customized security solutions to organizations against AI-enhanced attacks. The solution is developed with the aim of neutralizing cybercrimes that cannot be handled by traditional approaches.

Defensive.AI will utilize an API Anomaly Detection tool to construct a replica model of the concerned application. It aims to decode the sequence of benign user requests and separate these from unusual behavior. The traffic model will then spot abnormal activities to prevent cyberattacks.

The solution will also prevent phishing emails with little to no language errors. Phishing attackers can now craft AI-based advanced emails that cannot be mitigated with traditional tools. NET’s Defensive.AI uses models that are capable of analyzing, detecting and flagging the parts of emails that cannot be replicated easily.

Along with the cyberattacks from the web and phishing emails, the solution is also capable of mitigating insider threats. Defensive.AI creates a model around the normal behavior of the organization’s users and checks for any deflection from the baseline. Additionally, it uses the zero-trust approach to flag or filter risky behaviors in the organization’s IT environment.

The company recently strengthened its portfolio by adding new capabilities that include Cloudflare One Data Protection Suite, Hyperdrive and Magic WAN Connector.

Moreover, it has acquired multiple companies to expand its portfolio. NET expanded its product offerings by acquiring Area 1 Security, one of the leaders of phishing attack mitigation solution providers. The company also acquired Vectrix, which offers businesses easy visibility and control over all their SaaS applications with just one click.

Cloudflare is witnessing huge growth in customer numbers for its core application services, Zero Trust solutions, and network services like Magic Transit in Cloudflare One. Given the risks posed by advanced cyber threats to businesses' finances and reputations, NET is rapidly expanding its role in this area with its advanced global cloud security platforms.

