Cloudflare, NVIDIA To Jointly Bring AI To Global Edge Network

(RTTNews) - Website security company Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) said on Tuesday that it was partnering with NVIDIA to bring Artificial Intelligence or AI to its global edge network.

Cloudflare helps users with their security, performance and reliability needs while NVIDIA offers developers with a wide range of AI-supported application frameworks like Jarvis for natural language processing, Clara for healthcare and life sciences, and Morpheus for cybersecurity.

Cloudflare said the coming together of NVIDIA accelerated computing technology and its own edge network will build a large platform on which developers can position applications that make use of pre-trained or custom machine learning models in very less time. With help from the TensorFlow platform, developers can make use of their familiar tools to build and test machine learning models and engage them on Cloudflare's edge networks.

Mathew Prince, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudfare said, "Cloudflare Workers is one of the fastest and most widely adopted edge computing products with security built into its DNA. Now, working with NVIDIA, we will be bringing developers powerful artificial intelligence tools to build the applications that will power the future."

