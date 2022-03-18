Cloudflare (NET) Releases API Gateway, Boosts System Security

Cloudflare NET, one of the world’s largest website security companies, recently launched the Cloudflare Application Programming Interfaces ("API") Gateway to deliver simple, fast, and effective protection to all of its businesses while controlling their APIs.

The API Gateway leverages Cloudflare’s Machine Learning engine to analyze API traffics and offers complete visibility by scanning the entire network and listing API endpoints automatically. It simplifies the process of identifying, securing, and managing APIs of any protocol while enabling businesses to stop API abuse.

The Gateway is currently available with Cloudflare’s Schema Validation, Mutual TLS, API Discovery, and API Abuse Detection feature only. It is worth mentioning that it supports not only Cloudflare’s Mutual TLS and service tokens but also industry protocols such as JSON Web Tokens (“JWT”).

Besides the new release, Cloudflare extended its partnership with CrowdStrike CRWD to integrate its Zero Trust platform with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Zero Trust Assessment and provide more powerful Zero Trust solutions to the joint customers.

A few days ago, Cloudflare declared that it will offer email security to all of its enterprise customers to protect them from phishing and malware attacks. The company stated that it intends to secure all enterprise plan customers with its email security tools after closing the Area 1 Security buyout.

Cloudflare is benefiting from solid demand for security solutions, which became imperative due to aggravated cyberattacks, work and learn from home policies and a zero-trust approach. The company reported revenues of $193.6 million in its latest quarterly report.

In fiscal 2021, Clouflare added 588 large customers (customers with Annualized Revenues greater than $100,000), taking the total count to 1,416 large customers. Large customers represented 54% of 2021 revenues. This uptrend, which has prevailed over the past few quarters, is driven by elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the pandemic-led remote-working wave.

Cloudflare was recognized under the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN 2022 Vendor Assessment, a premier vendor assessment tool providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of information and communications vendors for a wide range of technology markets.

However, the intensifying competition in cybersecurity market seems concerning for the company. Cloudflare faces competition from numerous big and small companies in the security application market, independent security vendors. Check Point CHKP and Fortinet FTNT being two of them.

