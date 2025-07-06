Cloudflare (NET) Opinions on AI Scraper Blocking Policy

Recent discussions on X about Cloudflare (NET) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's decision to block AI scrapers by default, a move aimed at protecting online content. Many users are intrigued by the potential impact on AI giants who rely on web crawling, with some speculating that this could reshape data access dynamics across the internet. This policy shift, reported widely in tech news, has sparked debates over whether it will strengthen Cloudflare's position in cybersecurity or create friction with major tech players.

Additionally, there’s significant chatter about Cloudflare's stock performance, with posts on X highlighting a recent dip of over 5% in a single trading session, alongside earlier highs and strong technical momentum. Some participants express optimism about the company's long-term growth in AI and cybersecurity, while others raise concerns over persistent net losses and potential dilution risks. The mix of enthusiasm and caution reflects a broader uncertainty about how these latest developments will play out in the market.

Cloudflare Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NET stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04.

Cloudflare Insider Trading Activity

Cloudflare insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 276 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 276 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 113 sales selling 942,912 shares for an estimated $126,563,098 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 101 sales selling 480,441 shares for an estimated $68,163,616 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 180,191 shares for an estimated $25,197,288 .

. CARL LEDBETTER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,291 shares for an estimated $4,959,057 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 26,481 shares for an estimated $3,977,469 .

. KATRIN SUDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,549 shares for an estimated $1,554,171 .

. JANEL RILEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,815 shares for an estimated $1,265,148.

Cloudflare Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 495 institutional investors add shares of Cloudflare stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cloudflare Government Contracts

We have seen $1,030,426 of award payments to $NET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Cloudflare Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

