Cloudflare (NET) Eases AI App Deployment With Workers AI Tool

Cloudflare, Inc. NET recently unveiled Workers AI, a groundbreaking tool that enables developers to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) applications globally with just one click. This innovative platform, now available in collaboration with Hugging Face, streamlines the deployment of AI models, empowering developers to scale and deploy AI applications effortlessly without the complexity of managing infrastructure or excess compute capacity.

Workers AI Tool to Ease AI App Deployment

Matthew Prince, the CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare, emphasized the significance of simplifying AI deployment for businesses across industries. With Workers AI, Cloudflare aims to bridge the gap between AI innovation and practical implementation, enabling organizations to harness the power of AI more effectively and affordably.

The Workers AI platform is now generally available, featuring graphic processing units (GPUs) deployed in more than 150 cities worldwide. Cloudflare's global network expansion includes recent launches in key locations, such as Cape Town, Johannesburg, Mexico City and Mumbai, ensuring low-latency inference capabilities globally.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare's collaboration with Hugging Face enables developers to deploy AI models seamlessly from the Hugging Face Hub. With just one click, developers can access a variety of optimized models and run inference requests on Cloudflare's global network of GPUs. This integration offers developers unparalleled convenience and flexibility in deploying AI applications.

Leading companies worldwide, including Talkmap, ChainFuse, Discourse.org, Simmer and Audioflare, have already embraced Workers AI to power their AI applications. These companies leverage Cloudflare's global network and robust infrastructure to streamline AI-related tasks, enhance user experiences and drive business growth.

Cloudflare's Workers AI represents a significant advancement in democratizing AI deployment, empowering developers to bring innovative AI applications to the market faster and more efficiently than ever before. With the seamless integration of AI deployment capabilities into Cloudflare's global network, developers can unlock new possibilities and drive transformative AI-driven solutions across industries.

Portfolio Enhancement to Drive Growth

Cloudflare continues to focus on strengthening its portfolio by adding new capabilities that include Defensive.AI, Cloudflare One Data Protection Suite, Hyperdrive and Magic WAN Connector.

Moreover, the company has acquired multiple companies to expand its portfolio. NET expanded its product offerings by acquiring Area 1 Security, one of the top phishing attack mitigation solution providers. The company also acquired Vectrix, which offers businesses easy visibility and control over all their SaaS applications with just one click.

Cloudflare is witnessing huge growth in customer numbers for its core application services, Zero Trust solutions, and network services like Magic Transit in Cloudflare One. Given the risks posed by advanced cyber threats to businesses' finances and reputations, NET is rapidly expanding its role in this area with its advanced global cloud security platforms.

All this has been driving Cloudflare’s financial performance. The company’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues and adjusted EPS surged 32% and 150%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The robust top-line growth was aided by client wins and growing momentum among large enterprise customers, driven by the heightened need for stronger security and a zero-trust approach.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Cloudflare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). NET stock has risen 20.1% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology sector include Meta Platforms META, Zscaler ZS and Twilio TWLO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms’ 2024 earnings has been revised 8.9% upward to $19.94 per share in the past 60 days, which suggests year-over-year growth of 34.1%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 19.5%. META stock has soared 40.5% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $2.73 per share in the past 30 days, which calls for an increase of 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 28.1%. Shares of ZS have plunged 14.9% YTD.

The consensus mark for Twilio’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $2.64 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates a 7.8% increase from 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. TWLO stock has declined 19.8% in the YTD period.

