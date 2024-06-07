Cloudflare (NET) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Cloudflare (NET) ending at $70.73, denoting a -0.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

The the stock of web security and content delivery company has fallen by 2.85% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cloudflare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.14, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $394.05 million, up 27.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.62 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.53% and +27.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Cloudflare is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cloudflare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 115.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.5.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.