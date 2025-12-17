Markets
NET

Cloudflare, JD Cloud Deepen Alliance To Power Global AI Infrastructure

December 17, 2025 — 10:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) and JD Cloud, which is associated with JD.com, Wednesday announced a major expansion of their partnership aimed at creating a global platform for AI inference workloads.

This move comes in response to the soaring demand for AI applications that can be spread across various locations, with the potential to reduce inference latency by up to 80 percent.

By merging Cloudflare's global connectivity with JD Cloud's infrastructure in China, developers can easily launch and scale AI applications without hassle, even across borders.

After five years of working together, this new integration lets businesses reach users in China and around the world with just a simple setup, all while enjoying better security, faster performance, and easier operations.

NET is currently trading at $197.73, up $0.20 or 0.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.