News & Insights

Markets
NET

Cloudflare Announces Acquisition Of Kivera - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare (NET) announced the acquisition of Kivera, a cloud security, data protection, and compliance platform. Cloudflare said, with the integration of Kivera's technology, the company's SASE platform will soon bring additional, preventive cloud security all within a unified platform. The company said the combination of Kivera and the Cloudflare One platform will put preventive controls directly into the cloud deployment process, or inline, preventing security issues and risks before they happen.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare, said: "By integrating Kivera's team and technology, we'll be able to better help all of our customers work with any big cloud provider in the most secure, reliable manner."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.