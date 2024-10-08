Cloudflare Announces Acquisition Of Kivera - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare (NET) announced the acquisition of Kivera, a cloud security, data protection, and compliance platform. Cloudflare said, with the integration of Kivera's technology, the company's SASE platform will soon bring additional, preventive cloud security all within a unified platform. The company said the combination of Kivera and the Cloudflare One platform will put preventive controls directly into the cloud deployment process, or inline, preventing security issues and risks before they happen.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare, said: "By integrating Kivera's team and technology, we'll be able to better help all of our customers work with any big cloud provider in the most secure, reliable manner."

