Cloudastructure Secures $3 Million Investment to Advance AI-Powered Security Solutions

Cloudastructure secures $3 million investment for AI-powered security expansion, issuing Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock.

Quiver AI Summary

Cloudastructure, Inc., a cloud video surveillance provider, announced a $3 million investment from an existing institutional investor through Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock to further its expansion of AI-powered security solutions. The investment involves issuing 3,000 shares at a price of $1,000 each, offering a 9.5% annual preferred return and the option for conversion into Class A common stock. CEO James McCormick expressed gratitude for the investor's support, indicating that the funding will enhance product development and assist in scaling operations. This round of financing follows a previous $4.5 million raise and highlights the company's momentum after its direct listing on the Nasdaq. Cloudastructure’s surveillance platform incorporates proprietary AI and machine learning to provide enhanced security solutions across various sectors, promoting cost-effective, proactive enterprise security. Further details on the investment can be found in the company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Cloudastructure secured an additional $3 million investment, indicating strong institutional support for its growth and strategic direction.

The funds will enhance product development, support sales expansion, and strengthen installation and customer success teams to meet increasing demand.

This investment follows a successful $4.5 million raise the previous month, showcasing continued momentum after the company's direct listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Cloudastructure's advanced AI-powered security solutions are gaining recognition across diverse sectors, suggesting a strong market presence and potential for ongoing customer acquisition.

Potential Negatives

The need for ongoing investments, such as the recent $3 million in Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, may indicate that the company is experiencing cash flow challenges or is reliant on external funding to support its growth initiatives.

The potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity due to the issuance of convertible preferred stock could raise concerns about maintaining ownership percentages and the value of current shares.

The reliance on a significant investor for funding could create risks related to dependency on a single source for financial support, which might affect the company's financial stability if that support were to be withdrawn.

FAQ

What recent investment has Cloudastructure secured?

Cloudastructure secured an additional $3 million investment through the issuance of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock from an existing institutional investor.

How does the Series 2 Preferred Stock work?

The Series 2 Preferred Stock has a 9.5% annual preferred return and is convertible into shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under specific conditions.

What will the new funding be used for?

The additional capital will support Cloudastructure’s expansion, product development, and the scaling of operations and customer success teams.

Who acted as the placement agent for the investment?

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the preferred investment.

What sectors utilize Cloudastructure's security solutions?

Cloudastructure’s security solutions are used across commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and government sectors to enhance security outcomes and reduce costs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Palo Alto, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



, a leading cloud video surveillance provider of next-generation AI-powered solutions, today announced that it has secured an additional $3 million investment from an existing institutional investor through the issuance of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock. The additional capital is intended to support Cloudastructure’s ongoing expansion and advancement of its next-generation AI-powered security solutions.





Under the terms of the agreement, Cloudastructure has issued 3,000 shares of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock at a purchase price of $1,000 per share. The Series 2 Preferred Stock carries a 9.5% annual preferred return and is convertible into shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, subject to specified terms and conditions.





Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with the preferred investment.





“We are deeply appreciative of our investor’s continued support and belief in our mission,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “We believe their ongoing investment is a strong affirmation of our strategy and progress, and it enables us to continue executing on our plan to deliver AI-powered security solutions that are transforming enterprise security. With this capital, we intend to enhance product development, scale our operations, and further expand our sales, installation, and customer success teams to meet growing demand.”





This follow-on investment comes on the heels of Cloudastructure’s successful $4.5 million raise last month and reinforces the momentum the Company has generated following its direct listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has been winning significant recognition for its award-winning cloud-based surveillance and remote guarding platform, which delivers proactive, AI-driven solutions to combat crime, reduce losses, and standardize enterprise-wide security.





Cloudastructure’s advanced security solutions are built on a scalable cloud architecture that leverages proprietary AI and machine learning analytics to provide real-time monitoring, incident response, and business intelligence. These solutions are used across a variety of sectors, including commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and government, enabling customers to dramatically improve security outcomes while reducing total cost of ownership.





Additional details regarding this investment are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).







About Cloudastructure







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary AI/ML analytics and a seamless remote guarding solution. This combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security while benefiting from a cost-effective model that eliminates proprietary hardware, offers contract-free month-to-month pricing, and includes unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can stop crime as it happens while achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.





For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.