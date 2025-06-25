Cloudastructure, Inc. Wins "Image Processing Solution of the Year" at AI Breakthrough Awards

Cloudastructure wins "Image Processing Solution of the Year" for advancements in AI-driven security and real-time threat detection.

Cloudastructure, Inc., a leading AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding Company, announced on June 25, 2025, that it won the “Image Processing Solution of the Year” award at the AI Breakthrough Awards. This accolade recognizes the company's innovative advancements in real-time threat detection using computer vision, achieving a 98% deterrence rate for threat-related incidents in 2024. The award reflects Cloudastructure's effective integration of AI, hardware control, and human response, showcasing its ability to deliver real-time crime prevention while minimizing reliance on third-party cloud services. CEO James McCormick emphasized the importance of their mission to create operationally effective AI solutions that enhance security for real people and properties. Cloudastructure's platform offers a scalable, cost-efficient approach to security, aiming to transform traditional reactive methods into proactive, AI-driven defense systems.

Cloudastructure was awarded "Image Processing Solution of the Year" in the AI Breakthrough Awards, highlighting its leadership and innovation in AI-driven security solutions.

The company's technology boasts a deterrence rate of over 98% for threatening activity, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world applications.

This recognition validates Cloudastructure's mission of delivering operationally effective and revenue-generating AI solutions, enhancing its market position and credibility.

The award underscores the strategic advantage of Cloudastructure's proprietary infrastructure, offering efficient performance and scalability that competitors may find difficult to replicate.

While the award recognition is a positive aspect, the need for a licensing fee to use the award's badge in marketing may raise concerns about the award's credibility and the company's reliance on paid endorsements.



The press release includes a significant disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, indicating inherent uncertainties in their projections, which may lead to skepticism among investors about the company's future performance.



The entire press release focuses on the award and achievements but does not disclose any financial performance metrics or growth figures, which could be seen as a lack of transparency about the company's overall health.

What award did Cloudastructure win?

Cloudastructure won the “Image Processing Solution of the Year” at the AI Breakthrough Awards for 2025.

What is Cloudastructure's main technology focus?

Cloudastructure focuses on AI surveillance and real-time threat detection powered by computer vision technology.

How effective is Cloudastructure's system in threat deterrence?

The company's AI platform achieved a deterrence rate of over 98% for threatening activity across customer properties in 2024.

What advantages does Cloudastructure offer over competitors?

Cloudastructure provides deep vertical integration, proprietary infrastructure, and real-time scalability, creating a unique competitive edge.

How can companies benefit from Cloudastructure's services?

Companies can achieve proactive security, reduced costs, and greater situational awareness with Cloudastructure's scalable, cloud-based architecture.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



, a leading AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding Company, today announced that the Company has been named the winner of the “Image Processing Solution of the Year” award in the eighth annual



AI Breakthrough Awards



program, conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization recognizing the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market*.





The award recognizes Cloudastructure’s groundbreaking advancements in real-time, proactive threat detection powered by computer vision. It further highlights the Company’s leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence to achieve measurable, real-world security outcomes — including a deterrence rate of over 98% for threatening activity across customer properties in 2024.





“We are honored to be recognized for advancing the frontiers of computer vision in real-world security applications,” said Abhik Sarkar, Director of Machine Learning at Cloudastructure. “Our proprietary architecture delivers real-time threat detection at scale — combining low latency, high accuracy, and complete infrastructure control.”







A System Purpose-Built for Proactive Security







Sarkar spearheaded the development of one of the industry’s most efficient and effective video AI platforms, capable of processing over 300,000 videos per hour using GPU decoding, TensorRT-optimized inference, and achieving sub-500ms latency from input to alert.





Cloudastructure’s fully owned, bare-metal infrastructure provides a powerful foundation that enables the Company to:









Dynamically repurpose idle compute resources



for efficient model retraining



for efficient model retraining





Automatically scale inference workloads



in response to real-time demand



in response to real-time demand





Precisely manage GPU scheduling and bandwidth



to maximize system throughput











The result is a high-availability platform purpose-built for real-time crime prevention — going beyond traditional forensic investigation.







An AI Award That Matters







This award highlights Cloudastructure’s deep vertical integration of AI, hardware control, and human response — a strategic advantage that is both powerful and difficult for competitors to replicate. The system delivers:









Profit-focused AI



powered by proprietary infrastructure, reducing reliance on costly third-party cloud services and maximizing GPU return on investment



powered by proprietary infrastructure, reducing reliance on costly third-party cloud services and maximizing GPU return on investment





Market readiness



with real-time deterrence capabilities designed for high-liability environments such as multifamily properties



with real-time deterrence capabilities designed for high-liability environments such as multifamily properties





Scalable innovation



through a modular, adaptive architecture that accommodates rapid customer growth without compromising performance



through a modular, adaptive architecture that accommodates rapid customer growth without compromising performance





A compounding accuracy edge



, as each customer deployment enhances the AI’s effectiveness — continuously increasing long-term value and competitive defensibility







“We are honored to receive this award and sincerely grateful to the judges for recognizing the work our team has done,” said Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick. “At Cloudastructure, we believe artificial intelligence should do more than just analyze data — it should actively deliver results. This recognition validates our mission to create AI solutions that are not only technologically advanced, but also operationally effective and revenue-generating. Most importantly, our platform helps protect real people and real properties from real crime, and that is what drives us every day. We are proud to be leading the way in transforming security from a reactive process to a proactive, AI-driven defense.”







ABOUT AI BREAKTHROUGH







Part of





Tech Breakthrough





, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit





AIBreakthroughAwards.com





. Our nomination for the AI Breakthrough Awards was without payment of any fee, and awards are determined by the organization’s judging panel. Following our selection as a winner, we paid a standard licensing fee to obtain rights to use the AI Breakthrough Awards badge and name in our marketing and promotional materials.







ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.





Kathleen@cloudastructure.com.





(704) 574-3732







Investor Contact



:





Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com





