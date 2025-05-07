Cloudastructure, Inc. Secures Largest Customer Contract with Global Real Estate Firm for AI-Powered Surveillance Solutions

Cloudastructure secures its largest contract, becoming the exclusive surveillance partner for a luxury property in Houston.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, CA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions, today announced the largest customer contract in its history – securing a deal with a premier global real estate investment and asset management firm.





The client, an internationally renowned leader in luxury multifamily development and investment has selected Cloudastructure as its exclusive surveillance partner for a flagship Class-A high-rise property in Houston, Texas. This premier development - designed to set a new standard of luxury urban living—will now be safeguarded by Cloudastructure’s advanced AI-powered security solution, reinforcing the critical role of intelligent surveillance in luxury real estate.





The agreement marks a major milestone in Cloudastructure’s growth trajectory, highlighting the accelerating demand for cloud-based, AI-powered surveillance solutions across the real estate sector. Under the terms of the deal, Cloudastructure will deploy its full suite of security solutions, including remote guarding software, smart surveillance cameras, and integrated cloud platform, providing continuous 24/7 monitoring and real-time threat response to ensure unmatched protection and operational efficiency.





“This contract marks an inflection point—not just for Cloudastructure, but for the real estate industry at large and its evolving approach to physical security,” said Lauren OBrien, CRO of Cloudastructure. “Forward-thinking owners and operators are moving beyond outdated CCTV and guards towards scalable, AI-driven solutions that deliver real-time intelligence and response. We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.”





This latest win builds on a series of major wins for Cloudastructure in the multifamily sector and underscores rising investor confidence in AI-powered surveillance technologies. Cloudastructure’s proprietary platform, designed for centralized monitoring across multiple sites and real-time incident response, is proving to be especially appealing to institutional owners managing Class A and B assets across multiple geographies where operational efficiency and regulatory compliance are paramount.







ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









