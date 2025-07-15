Cloudastructure, Inc. Reports 274% Increase in Signed Contracts for First Half of 2025, Reflecting Growing Demand for AI-Powered Security Solutions

Cloudastructure contracts surged 274% to $2.69 million in 2025, highlighting rising demand for AI-powered security solutions.

Cloudastructure, Inc. announced a significant increase in contract signings, totaling $2.69 million in the first half of 2025, marking a 274% rise from the same period in 2024. This surge reflects a growing demand for the company's AI-powered security solutions across various sectors, including multifamily housing, commercial real estate, and construction. The platform boasts a deterrence rate of over 98%, leading to increased adoption as organizations seek proactive security measures amidst rising safety concerns and workforce challenges. CEO James McCormick emphasized the company's strong position to meet the market's shift toward advanced security technology, which offers a compelling value proposition with reduced operational costs compared to traditional methods. Cloudastructure aims to continue building on this momentum throughout 2025 and beyond.

Potential Positives

Cloudastructure signed $2.69 million in contracts in the first half of 2025, a 274% increase over the same period in 2024, signaling strong commercial momentum.

The company's intelligent, AI-powered security platform is experiencing rapidly growing demand across multiple sectors, including multifamily housing and commercial real estate.

The platform boasts a real-world performance with over a 98% deterrence rate against threatening activity, enhancing its appeal to existing and new customers.

Cloudastructure's cloud-based architecture allows for significant cost savings, with the potential for up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership compared to traditional security systems.

Potential Negatives

Despite the significant increase in signed contracts, the total value of contracts in the first half of 2025 is still relatively low at $2.69 million, which may indicate limited market penetration.

The press release relies on forward-looking statements that contain inherent risks and uncertainties, which could affect the company's ability to achieve its projected growth and market confidence.

While the reported deterrence rate of over 98% is impressive, it raises questions about the conditions under which this statistic is measured, potentially leading to skepticism regarding the efficacy of the technology.

FAQ

What is Cloudastructure's recent financial achievement?

Cloudastructure signed $2.69 million in contracts during the first half of 2025, a 274% increase from the previous year.

How does Cloudastructure's platform address safety concerns?

The platform offers AI-powered security solutions that provide real-time response and a deterrence rate over 98% against threats.

Which sectors are adopting Cloudastructure's technology?

Key sectors include multifamily housing, commercial real estate, construction, and affordable housing providers.

What are the benefits of Cloudastructure's cloud-based architecture?

The cloud-based system offers lower total ownership costs, scalability, and replaces costly onsite security labor.

How can I contact Cloudastructure for more information?

For inquiries, visit www.cloudastructure.com or contact Kathleen Hannon at kathleen@cloudastructure.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSAI Insider Trading Activity

$CSAI insiders have traded $CSAI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON RICHARD BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 138,511 shares for an estimated $355,640.

$CSAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Full Release



PALO ALTO, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”),



a recognized leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced that it has signed $2.69 million in contracts during the first half of 2025—a dramatic increase of 274% over the $719,270 signed in the first half of 2024, and a 79% increase compared to the Company’s total full-year 2024 signed contract value of $1.5 million.





Cloudastructure’s commercial momentum in 2025 reflects rapidly growing demand for its intelligent, AI-powered security platform. Organizations across multifamily housing, commercial real estate, and construction are increasingly turning to proactive solutions that address rising safety concerns, labor shortages, and operational inefficiencies. The platform’s real-world performance—demonstrating a more than 98% deterrence rate against threatening activity—has driven broader adoption across key sectors, including:









Existing customers



, who are scaling deployments across their portfolios.



, who are scaling deployments across their portfolios.





Construction contractors



, particularly at the national level, adopting the Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™ as a modern, responsive alternative to outdated systems.



, particularly at the national level, adopting the Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™ as a modern, responsive alternative to outdated systems.





HUD and affordable housing providers



, leveraging expanded Remote Guarding services to enhance safety and compliance.



, leveraging expanded Remote Guarding services to enhance safety and compliance.





Mixed-use developments



, implementing Cloudastructure’s platform to manage complex, multi-tenant security environments.







“The fact that we have already outpaced our 2024 full-year signed contract total in just six months underscores the market’s growing confidence in our technology and our team,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “We are seeing strong inbound interest from large-scale operators who no longer view traditional surveillance as sufficient. They want real-time response, crime deterrence, and scalable protection—and that is what we deliver. This is not a seasonal spike—it is the result of sustained execution, product-market fit, and a market that is rapidly shifting toward smarter, leaner, tech-enabled security.”





With a cloud-based architecture, strong gross margins, and a high-ROI value proposition that replaces costly onsite security labor, Cloudastructure is well positioned to build on this momentum and scale aggressively throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond.





For partnership, investment, or media inquiries, please visit



www.cloudastructure.com



.







ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









