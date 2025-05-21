Cloudastructure, Inc. Launches Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™ to Transform Security in the Construction Sector

Cloudastructure announces first sale of Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™ to a U.S. construction company, enhancing security with AI technology.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, CA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced the first sale of its advanced Mobile Surveillance Trailer Alpha™—developed in collaboration with Flex Security™—to a prominent U.S. construction company. This milestone marks Cloudastructure’s official entry into the construction sector, powered by a cloud-based video surveillance platform enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision analytics, delivering intelligent, mobile security solutions tailored to high-risk job sites. Flex Security has also seen significant traction with its own fleet of trailers leveraging Cloudastructure's software, signaling growing demand for integrated AI-driven mobile surveillance across multiple industries.





The customer, a national contractor specializing in renewable energy projects, chose Cloudastructure after searching for a more reliable and responsive alternative to their existing provider’s inadequate live monitoring.





By contrast, Alpha delivered exactly what the organization needed:







Real-time AI threat detection



Real-time AI threat detection



Proactive intervention via Remote Guarding



Proactive intervention via Remote Guarding



Comprehensive incident reports and investigation



Comprehensive incident reports and investigation



A centralized cloud-based portal for managing surveillance across multiple construction sites nationwide







The customer also highlighted Alpha’s robust features, including:







PTZ cameras with auto detection functionality & intelligent object tagging



PTZ cameras with auto detection functionality & intelligent object tagging



Reliable power options including solar, battery and a back-up generator







With installations often spread across rural and isolated areas, rapid response is a critical requirement.





Chief Revenue Officer Lauren OBrien noted, “Construction companies demand agility, real-time responsiveness, and scalable oversight. We’re proud to provide that—especially in industries where theft and vandalism can lead to costly delays and significant project overruns.”







The Rising Cost of Construction Theft







Construction site theft is a growing national concern, with annual losses estimated between $300 million and $1 billion, according to the National Equipment Register (NER). Recovery rates remain alarmingly low—less than 25% of stolen equipment is ever recovered. Beyond the financial losses, theft and vandalism can lead to serious project delays and damaged reputations.





As insurance companies respond with heightened scrutiny and premiums for at-risk sites, developers and contractors are under increasing pressure to find smarter, more dependable security solutions. Cloudastructure’s mobile surveillance trailer meets this demand with 24/7 protection, powered by its AI-powered detection and human intervention capabilities— achieving a 98% deterrence rate, far outperforming traditional legacy providers.





This first win in the construction vertical represents a significant expansion of Cloudastructure’s total addressable market (TAM) and validates the growing demand for flexible, mobile surveillance solutions across new industries. It reinforces Cloudastructure’s strategy of targeting high-risk, underserved markets with scalable, AI-powered offerings. As the costs of theft, liability, and insurance continue to rise, Cloudastructure is uniquely positioned to deliver operational value—and capture market share—through its high-margin, recurring revenue model.







ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









