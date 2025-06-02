Cloudastructure, Inc. CEO James McCormick to Present at 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on AI Surveillance Innovations

Cloudastructure will participate in a tech conference highlighting AI innovation and its recent business achievements from June 3-5, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Cloudastructure, Inc. announced that CEO James McCormick will present at the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference hosted by Maxim Group LLC from June 3-5, with a fireside chat scheduled for June 4 at 4:30 PM ET. The conference focuses on innovations in technology, particularly the impact of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence across various industries. Cloudastructure plans to showcase its significant growth, highlighting a 212% year-over-year revenue increase in Q1 2025, a positive gross profit, and a major contract win in the luxury multifamily sector. The company has also expanded into HUD and affordable housing markets and launched its Alpha™ mobile surveillance trailer for high-risk job sites. This underscores its momentum and capacity to scale using AI-driven innovations and a recurring revenue model.

Potential Positives

CEO James McCormick will present at the prestigious 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, increasing company visibility and credibility in the tech community.

Cloudastructure reported a remarkable 212% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1 2025, indicating strong business growth.

The company secured its largest contract in history within the luxury multifamily sector, showcasing its expanding market presence.

Cloudastructure has entered the construction industry with the launch of its Alpha™ mobile surveillance trailer, further diversifying its offerings and markets.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights a significant increase in revenue and new partnerships, it lacks detailed information about profitability and long-term viability of the company, which may raise concerns among investors.



The reliance on a single large contract within the luxury multifamily sector may indicate vulnerability to market fluctuations if this segment experiences downturns.



Participation in a conference without clear details on concrete outcomes or follow-up actions may lead to skepticism about the effectiveness of promotional efforts and overall strategy.

FAQ

What is Cloudastructure's role in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference?

Cloudastructure's CEO James McCormick will present and participate in a fireside chat at the conference.

When is Cloudastructure's presentation at the conference?

The Company will take part in a fireside chat on June 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET.

What recent achievements has Cloudastructure reported?

In Q1 2025, Cloudastructure reported a 212% revenue increase and secured its largest contract in history.

How does Cloudastructure utilize AI in its services?

The Company uses AI-powered innovation for security solutions, enhancing situational awareness and reducing costs.

How can I attend the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference?

You can attend by signing up to become an M-Vest member and reserving your seat.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, CA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced that James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure has been invited to present at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow,” presented by Maxim Group LLC, Tuesday, June 3rd – Thursday, June 5



th



. The Company will take part in a fireside chat on June 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET.





The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. Maxim’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies with a focus on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.





The Company plans to highlight the traction it has developed since its Nasdaq listing in January. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Cloudastructure reported a 212% year-over-year increase in revenue, achieved a positive gross profit, and secured the largest contract in its history within the luxury multifamily sector. Additionally, the Company expanded its footprint in the HUD and affordable housing markets through partnerships with nonprofit housing providers and entered the construction industry with the launch of its Alpha™ mobile surveillance trailer, designed to meet the complex security needs of high-risk job sites. These developments underscore the Company's accelerating momentum and its ability to scale across multiple verticals through AI-powered innovation and a high-margin, recurring revenue model.





This conference will be live on M-Vest.























About Maxim Group LLC







Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit



maximgrp.com



.







About CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







