Cloudastructure, Inc. Announces Over 98% Deterrence Rate in AI-Driven Security Platform

PALO ALTO, CA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”)



an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, announced today the company’s AI-driven security platform achieved an exceptional deterrence rate of over 98% of all threatening activity between January and May 2025—effectively preventing incidents of theft, trespassing, and confrontations before they could escalate into criminal acts.





This performance highlights the strength of Cloudastructure’s platform at a time when property crime is rising nationwide and traditional security solutions are increasingly under pressure. During the first five months of 2025, the Company’s AI system generated 3.28 million alerts, including 929,019 in May alone. The platform also enabled 13,129 live audio interventions, allowing trained remote guards to de-escalate incidents in real time and prevent situations from escalating into criminal acts.





“When you can deter 98% of threatening incidents before police are even needed, you’re not just protecting property—you’re protecting people,” said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudastructure. “It means families feel safer in their homes, employees can go to work without fear, and businesses can operate without constant worry about loss or disruption. That’s the power of combining AI with live monitoring intervention—our platform doesn’t just react to threats, it proactively de-escalates them in real time. We’re delivering peace of mind, and in today’s environment, that’s more valuable than ever.”





The incidents Cloudastructure helped deter span a wide spectrum of security concerns. These include common issues such as suspicious behavior, trespassing, theft attempts, and illegal parking, as well as more serious situations like threatening conduct, encampments in shared spaces, and physical confrontations. By intervening early and effectively, the platform consistently defused these events before law enforcement was needed, delivering safer outcomes for clients and their communities.







A Scalable Solution in a High-Growth Market







As municipalities contend with shrinking police resources and escalating costs for on-site security personnel, Cloudastructure’s subscription-based model and proprietary AI offer a compelling alternative. The Company’s comprehensive, end-to-end platform replaces outdated surveillance systems with a smarter, leaner solution. With strong gross margins, recurring revenue, and high scalability, Cloudastructure is positioned to capitalize on expanding demand across multiple sectors.





Cloudastructure currently operates in 23 U.S. states and continues to onboard large-scale portfolios across the multifamily housing, commercial real estate, and construction industries—further validating the Company’s ability to scale quickly and effectively in high-need markets.





“Traditional cameras simply record—we prevent,” added OBrien. “Legacy surveillance systems do little more than capture incidents after the fact, forcing property managers to deal with the consequences. Our solution takes a proactive approach—leveraging intelligent detection and real-time human intervention to stop incidents before they escalate. That’s a transformative shift for our clients. Our rapid growth reflects a pressing market need, and we’re fully equipped—with the technology, infrastructure, and talent—to scale quickly and deliver meaningful results.”





For partnership, investment, or media inquiries, please visit



www.cloudastructure.com



.







ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE







Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit



https://www.cloudastructure.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Media Contact:







Kathleen Hannon





Sr. Communications Director





Cloudastructure, Inc.







Kathleen@cloudastructure.com







(704) 574-3732







Investor Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020







CSAI@crescendo-ir.com









