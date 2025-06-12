Cloud Powers Oracle's Q4 Earnings: ETFs to Gain

Oracle ORCL reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday after the bell, outpacing earnings and revenue estimates. It lifted its fiscal 2026 revenue growth forecast, citing robust demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying artificial intelligence.



Oracle shares popped up about 8% in after-market hours on elevated volumes. The smooth trading is likely to prevail in the ETFs with the highest allocation to this software giant. These include Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV, Janus Henderson Transformational Growth ETF JXX, First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund TDIV, and FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF TDVI.

Oracle Earnings in Focus

The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share were $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 and improved from the year-ago earnings of $1.63. Revenues rose 11% year over year to $15.9 billion and edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.54 billion (see: all the Technology ETFs here).



The business is booming due to soaring demand for computing power that can handle artificial intelligence projects. Revenues from its cloud infrastructure unit soared 52% year over year to $3 billion.



Oracle has raised its annual revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2026. It now expects total revenues to reach at least $67 billion. This reflects an anticipated year-over-year growth of approximately 16.7%, up from its previous estimate of 15%. The upward revision underscores Oracle’s confidence in sustained demand for its cloud services, which continue to be a key driver of the company’s growth strategy.



CEO Safra Catz said cloud infrastructure revenues will increase more than 70% in fiscal 2026, up from 50% growth in fiscal 2025. Going forward, Oracle will likely exceed the $104 billion revenue target for fiscal 2029, Catz added.

ETFs in Focus

Let us delve into each ETF below:



Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK)



Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF aims to offer investors exposure to globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of data and digital revolution companies. It follows the Pacer Data Transmission and Communication Revolution Index, holding 87 stocks in its basket. Oracle takes the third spot, accounting for 10.5% of the assets.



Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has accumulated $63.6 million in its asset base and charges 60 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 8,000 shares.



iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)



iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF provides exposure to software companies in the technology and communication services sectors by tracking the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index. It holds a basket of 115 securities, with Oracle taking the third spot at 8.5% of the total assets (read: Salesforce to Buy Informatica in an $8 Billion AI Move: ETFs in Focus).



iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is popular, with an AUM of $11.8 billion. Its volume is good as it exchanges 4 million shares a day. IGV charges 41 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.



Janus Henderson Transformational Growth ETF (JXX)



Janus Henderson Transformational Growth ETF seeks to invest in companies benefiting from durable trends transforming society, including AI, deglobalization, health care innovation, digitization, and migration to the cloud. It holds 24 stocks in its basket, with Oracle taking the second spot at 8.1% of assets. Information technology, consumer discretionary, financials and healthcare are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each.



Janus Henderson Transformational Growth ETF has gathered $23.5 million in its asset base and charges 57 bps in annual fees.



First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)



First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund provides exposure to dividend payers in the technology sector by tracking the Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index. TDIV holds about 88 securities in its basket. Of these firms, ORCL occupies the fifth position, making up 6.8% of the assets.



First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has $3.1 billion in its asset base and trades in a moderate volume of about 124,000 shares per day. The ETF charges 50 bps in annual fees (read: 5 Dividend ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High).



FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI)



FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying U.S. technology companies. The fund invests primarily in U.S. securities contained in the Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index and by utilizing an "option strategy" consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index and/or the S&P 500 Index or exchange-traded funds that track the Nasdaq-100 Index or the S&P 500 Index.



FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF holds 88 securities in its basket, with ORCL taking the fifth spot at 6.8% share. It has accumulated $91.1 million in its asset base and trades in a volume of 19,000 shares per day on average. TDVI charges 75 bps in annual fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend ETF (TDIV): ETF Research Reports

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK): ETF Research Reports

FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.