Cloud Factory Alters Use of IPO Proceeds

October 25, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited (HK:2512) has released an update.

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited has announced a temporary change in the use of net proceeds from their global offering. Originally intended for technological investments and operational enhancements, some funds were redirected to settle prepayments for essential equipment and resources necessary for daily operations. Despite this deviation, the company plans to align future use of funds with the original purposes outlined in their prospectus.

