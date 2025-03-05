This Cloud Computing Company Is Waking Up to Its $251 Billion Opportunity

DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) has established itself as a simpler alternative to megacloud computing platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. For individual developers and small businesses without vast IT budgets or the willingness to scale the steep learning curves associated with AWS, DigitalOcean is an appealing option.

With a new CEO taking over in early 2024, DigitalOcean has accelerated its efforts to capture the market for cloud computing and AI without the hassle. CEO Paddy Srinivasan faces a tough balancing act: Keep the platform simple while expanding its capabilities to go after larger clients. The prize is $251 billion in expected spending by 2028 from individuals and companies with fewer than 500 employees on infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service.

Shipping more products

One of the biggest changes for DigitalOcean under Srinivasan has been speed. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company released more than four times as many product features as it did in the fourth quarter of 2023. Recent product launches include GPU-enabled virtual servers, the GenAI platform for generative AI workloads, and multiple load balancing products.

While piling on products and features risks complicating the platform, capturing bigger-spending customers requires a more complete product portfolio. This strategy already appears to be working. DigitalOcean now has more than 500 customers spending at least $100,000 annually. This small group of customers accounted for 22% of revenue in the fourth quarter, and it's growing far faster than any other customer group. Annual recurring revenue from this group jumped 37% year over year in the fourth quarter.

DigitalOcean also managed to improve its net dollar retention rate in the fourth quarter, pushing up that metric from 97% to 99%. While anything below 100% means that customers are contracting spending, this metric is now trending in the right direction. As the company expands its product portfolio, its largest customers will have more opportunities to increase spending.

Investing in AI without breaking the bank

DigitalOcean is taking a smart approach to AI. Instead of building massive AI datacenters and hoping that demand will materialize, the company is focusing on areas where it's already seeing customer demand. DigitalOcean launched virtual servers with GPUs last October, and its GenAI platform enables customers to deploy AI agents without managing infrastructure.

While investments in AI infrastructure are necessary to power any AI products, the company sees its biggest opportunities at the platform and application layers rather than at the infrastructure layer. By making the deployment of AI applications and agents quick and easy, DigitalOcean believes it can differentiate itself from the competition. The company isn't going to win the battle of who can buy the most GPUs or train the best AI model, but it can build high-value products that make deploying AI easier for its customers.

DigitalOcean has ramped up its capital spending to support its AI products, but the company still produces plenty of free cash flow. DigitalOcean poured $178 million into capital expenditures in 2024, up from $119 million the year before, but it still converted 17% of revenue into free cash flow. For 2025, it expects between 16% and 18% of revenue to be converted into free cash flow.

On the right path

With an increased pace of product launches and a larger focus on winning high-spending customers, DigitalOcean is in the early innings of rekindling its revenue growth. The company sees revenue growing by 11.5% to 14% this year, about the same as the 13% growth rate it managed in 2024. This assumes a stable demand environment, something that could be upended if businesses pull back on spending.

Beyond 2025, a more complete product portfolio should help DigitalOcean retain customers and boost per-customer spending. CFO Matt Steinfort noted during the fourth-quarterearnings callthat customers "graduating" from DigitalOcean's platform has been a problem in the past. These customers would get big enough and move on to a competitor, depriving the company of its most valuable type of customer. With the quicker pace of product innovation, Steinfort sees this problem subsiding.

While DigitalOcean's long-term market opportunity hasn't changed, its ability to tap into cloud computing spending from individuals and smaller businesses has improved thanks to its focus on quickly building out a more complete product portfolio. While growth won't accelerate overnight, DigitalOcean's strategy looks likely to pay off for investors in the long run.

