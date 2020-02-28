Cloud-based construction software provider Procore Technologies files for an estimated $400 million IPO
Procore Technologies, which provides cloud-based construction management and collaboration software, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering, though this is likely a placeholder for a deal we estimate could raise up to $400 million.
The Carpinteria, CA-based company was founded in 2002 and booked $289 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PCOR. Procore Technologies filed confidentially on November 21, 2019. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Waste management company GFL Environmental relaunches IPO with lowered range of $20 to $21; adds $700 million equity unit offering
- Gene therapy developer Passage Bio prices upsized IPO at the $18 high end
- High-growth medical device maker Inari Medical files for a $100 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: One biotech to close out February