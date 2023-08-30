Closing Costs Calculator: Estimate What You’ll Owe

A closing cost calculator can help you calculate how much you’ll pay in fees when you buy or refinance a home. Your lender, real estate agent, title company and other third parties will charge you a fee for their services. Therefore, it’s important to understand potential expenses before closing.

How To Use Our Closing Cost Calculator

To use our closing costs calculator, you’ll first need to know how much you plan to spend on a home. If you’re financing the purchase, you’ll need to know your down payment and mortgage rate. If you plan to pay points to lower your rate, note how many. Entering your ZIP code and loan type will help the calculator provide a more accurate result as well.

Next, the calculator estimates your total closing costs and separates them into negotiable and nonnegotiable costs. You’ll also see how much your total costs are compared to your loan amount (or the home’s value).

If you already know what some of your costs are, you can change them in the breakdown section to the actual amounts. The calculator will then update your total costs.

Our closing cost calculator will be most helpful when you don’t yet have a loan estimate. If you have one, the calculator will itemize your closing costs and determine which ones you can shop for.

With loan estimates from several lenders, you can compare closing costs to estimate the pricing of each item in your area. Ask your mortgage broker or loan officer to explain any costs you don’t understand and to justify the cost of any items that seem too expensive.

What Are Closing Costs?

Closing costs are the transaction fees paid to buy and sell real estate. Often, these costs include financing.

Some of the most expensive closing costs are real estate agent commissions (traditionally paid by the seller and calculated as a percentage of the final sales price of a home) and mortgage origination fees, the latter of which is typically 1% of your loan amount.

Title search and title insurance fees can easily add another $1,000 or more. A home appraisal can also run you a few hundred dollars.

How Much Are Closing Costs?

Closing costs are usually 2% to 5% of the loan amount. If no loan is involved, the percentage may be as low as 1%.

Paying mortgage discount points to lower your rate can be another significant, yet optional cost. If you pay one point or 1% of the loan amount, you can potentially lower your rate by 0.25 percentage points. However, your discount depends on market conditions and the lender.

Why Are Closing Costs So High?

The number of people involved in a real estate transaction often raises the closing costs. Furthermore, a more expensive property and a larger loan often result in higher fees.

Mistakes or missing a deadline in a real estate deal can be problematic, costing anywhere from several thousand dollars to the entire value of the property, plus legal fees. Closing costs are expenses that help protect buyers, sellers and lenders against financial losses that could arise without the proper due diligence.

Closing costs also help keep lenders in business and allow them to offer mortgages to other consumers. Mortgage lenders and brokers also have to follow numerous regulatory requirements that can increase their costs (and yours) but may also help protect you as a borrower.

Certain loans have upfront fees that can significantly increase your total closing costs. FHA loans, for instance, have an upfront mortgage insurance premium that costs 1.75% of the loan amount.

Costs can be more expensive in states like Delaware, New York and Maryland, where property transfer tax and recording fees are above average.

Who Pays Closing Costs?

The buyer or the seller can pay closing costs in a real estate purchase transaction. In a refinance transaction, however, the homeowner pays the closing costs.

Sometimes, a lender will offer to pay a borrower’s closing costs. However, they’re not actually giving away their services for free. Most likely, the lender is increasing the interest rate to cover the closing fees.

What If I Can’t Afford Closing Costs?

If you can’t afford closing costs, you may not be ready to buy a home. As a homeowner, it’s important to have several months’ worth of living expenses in the bank so that if your income goes down, your expenses go up or you need to make home repairs, you can stay current on your mortgage, property taxes and insurance and keep your home in good working order.

If you’re prepared, you may already have a solid rainy day fund. Or, you may not have realized how much cash you would need to close and you rather not deplete your emergency fund for closing costs. If you’ve already found a home you want to buy, it can be gut-wrenching to discover the transaction costs are not in your budget.

If shopping around with multiple mortgage lenders and closing service providers isn’t enough to help you manage expenses, you may still have a few options:

Ask the seller to cover your closing costs. If the housing market is weak and sellers aren’t getting multiple offers, they may be willing to pay your closing costs to seal the deal. Even in a stronger market, it may be possible to offer a higher purchase price in exchange for seller-paid closing costs. Ask the lender to cover your closing costs. A no closing cost mortgage could be better than asking the seller to cover your closing costs if the home won’t appraise high enough or if the real estate market is competitive. Here, you might pay a higher interest rate for the life of your loan in exchange for the lender covering your fees. Lower your down payment. If you were planning to put down more than the minimum, you could put some of that money toward closing costs. A low down payment mortgage usually requires mortgage insurance, which might be a problem if you weren’t already planning for that expense. See if you qualify for first-time homebuyer assistance. State down payment assistance programs can provide funds for your down payment or closing costs in the form of a grant, zero-interest loan, forgivable loan or low-interest loan.

In the first three scenarios, your monthly payment could be higher. You’ll need to have enough wiggle room in your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio to still qualify for your loan.

