A Closer Look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $4,066,507, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $158,341.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $45.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $19.15 $18.0 $18.0 $38.00 $1.8M 0 1.0K ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.35 $10.1 $10.1 $30.00 $303.0K 1.5K 500 ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.5 $12.85 $13.0 $30.00 $260.0K 6.9K 200 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.65 $24.8 $24.96 $45.00 $247.3K 334 491 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.5 $22.6 $25.23 $45.00 $123.6K 334 146

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ZIM Integrated Shipping, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,230,803, with ZIM's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $22.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 103 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.166666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $28. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

