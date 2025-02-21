A Closer Look at Vistra's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) revealed 49 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,172,123, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,719,127.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $240.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 1295.6 with a total volume of 12,938.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.1 $12.4 $12.95 $115.00 $194.2K 144 1 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.6 $6.25 $6.35 $125.00 $190.5K 611 2 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $175.00 $120.0K 4.7K 64 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $4.75 $4.6 $4.75 $175.00 $118.7K 4.7K 1.4K VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $24.05 $22.45 $22.87 $135.00 $114.3K 407 2

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vistra's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,822,936, the price of VST is down by -4.31%, reaching $156.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

