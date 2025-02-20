A Closer Look at Teck Resources's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Teck Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 8%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $514,616, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $249,178.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $47.0 for Teck Resources during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teck Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teck Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $0.55 $0.21 $0.37 $47.00 $140.5K 1 201 TECK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.23 $42.00 $95.0K 4 950 TECK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.3 $42.00 $82.5K 4 1.2K TECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.3 $2.72 $3.15 $42.00 $78.7K 4 0 TECK PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.45 $3.05 $3.13 $42.00 $78.2K 4 450

About Teck Resources

Teck is a base metals miner with copper and zinc operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. After selling its metallurgical coal business, copper is now its major commodity by EBITDA contribution, followed by zinc. Teck is a top-three zinc miner. Its major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, will drive an increase in Teck's attributable copper production by roughly 75%. Along with a number of additional copper growth options, Teck's strategy is to rebalance its portfolio to low-carbon metals such as copper. It sold its oil sands business in early 2023 and its coal business in mid-2024.

Teck Resources's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,220,660, the price of TECK is up by 2.34%, reaching $43.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Teck Resources

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Teck Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

