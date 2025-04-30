A Closer Look at Strategy's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Strategy.

Looking at options history for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $374,038 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,502,742.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $650.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Strategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Strategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.0 to $650.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Strategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $312.9 $309.95 $311.35 $68.00 $311.3K 1.3K 0 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $155.2 $153.4 $154.65 $230.00 $92.6K 264 3 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.7 $395.00 $92.4K 448 122 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.95 $35.75 $35.75 $370.00 $71.5K 2.3K 155 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.5 $8.0 $8.0 $412.50 $65.6K 56 99

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

In light of the recent options history for Strategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Strategy

With a volume of 5,607,026, the price of MSTR is down -0.58% at $379.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Strategy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $480.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage On Outperform

