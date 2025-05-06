A Closer Look at SoundHound AI's Options Market Dynamics

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 12 option transactions on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), with a cumulative value of $464,051. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 4 puts, worth a total of 184,851.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for SoundHound AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoundHound AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoundHound AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoundHound AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.85 $5.95 $3.00 $119.0K 2.3K 200 SOUN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.62 $1.57 $1.58 $8.00 $52.9K 1.8K 335 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.72 $1.58 $1.58 $7.00 $47.4K 5.0K 318 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.86 $0.85 $0.85 $5.50 $44.2K 10.6K 527 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.88 $0.84 $0.84 $5.50 $40.2K 10.6K 1.0K

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoundHound AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is SoundHound AI Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 14,304,591, the SOUN's price is down by -1.47%, now at $9.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On SoundHound AI

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $10.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for SoundHound AI, targeting a price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for SOUN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

