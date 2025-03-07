A Closer Look at SolarEdge Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SolarEdge Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $166,746, and 6 were calls, valued at $305,475.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $22.5 for SolarEdge Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $22.5 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $0.29 $0.23 $0.29 $15.00 $84.8K 103 3.1K SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.79 $1.6 $1.6 $16.50 $76.5K 130 495 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.1 $6.65 $7.0 $10.00 $70.0K 933 2 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.05 $3.7 $3.83 $17.50 $55.5K 1.3K 145 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.0 $3.65 $4.02 $21.00 $49.4K 5 123

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies Trading volume stands at 2,875,345, with SEDG's price up by 1.25%, positioned at $16.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $19. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $20. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $31.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.