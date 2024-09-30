A Closer Look at Roblox's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $187,226, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $255,221.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $50.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2127.75 with a total volume of 1,666.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.7 $24.45 $25.7 $22.50 $77.1K 0 30 RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $2.62 $2.38 $2.5 $44.00 $75.0K 911 304 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.8 $9.6 $9.65 $35.00 $55.9K 1.2K 59 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.0 $1.99 $1.99 $44.50 $53.8K 299 688 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.08 $1.99 $2.04 $50.00 $38.4K 11.2K 233

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,539,324, with RBLX's price up by 0.4%, positioned at $44.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Roblox

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $51. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $53.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

