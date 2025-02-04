A Closer Look at RH's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $268,700, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $474,440.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $370.0 to $500.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $370.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $90.5 $87.7 $90.5 $500.00 $90.5K 18 20 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $90.5 $87.6 $90.5 $500.00 $90.5K 18 10 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $84.3 $83.2 $83.9 $410.00 $83.9K 73 11 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $84.3 $83.2 $83.85 $410.00 $83.8K 73 21 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $84.3 $83.2 $83.84 $410.00 $83.8K 73 31

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 19 restaurant locations. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in bespoke furniture, architecture, media, and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RH, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

RH's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 320,810, the price of RH is up by 2.31%, reaching $404.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for RH

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $473.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $374. * An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $515. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $530.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RH with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

