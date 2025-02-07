A Closer Look at OppFi's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on OppFi (NYSE:OPFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OPFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for OppFi.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $163,770, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $413,763.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for OppFi over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of OppFi stands at 1220.67, with a total volume reaching 9,595.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in OppFi, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

OppFi Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.1 $10.00 $71.0K 1.4K 101 OPFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.95 $10.00 $69.5K 1.4K 201 OPFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.5 $2.45 $2.45 $17.50 $56.3K 595 45 OPFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.85 $2.75 $2.75 $17.50 $55.0K 7 1.6K OPFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.5 $2.5 $3.5 $20.00 $52.8K 108 158

About OppFi

OppFi Inc is a tech-enabled, mission-driven specialty finance platform that broadens the reach of community banks to extend credit access to everyday Americans. It recognizes revenue through finance charges on installment and SalaryTap contracts based on the interest method.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding OppFi, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is OppFi Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,660,199, the price of OPFI is up 1.47% at $16.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

