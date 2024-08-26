A Closer Look at Nu Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Nu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $178,280, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $332,431.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $17.0 for Nu Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.83 $0.66 $0.72 $15.00 $144.0K 11.4K 2.0K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.74 $0.72 $0.73 $15.00 $60.6K 11.4K 5.1K NU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.23 $0.19 $0.23 $14.00 $57.5K 15.4K 4.0K NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.5 $3.6 $17.00 $54.0K 1.9K 150 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.27 $0.2 $0.27 $14.00 $40.5K 15.4K 1.5K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Nu Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nu Holdings Trading volume stands at 26,993,083, with NU's price up by 1.84%, positioned at $14.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Expert Opinions on Nu Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.375.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $16. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $15. In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $13. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Nu Holdings, targeting a price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

